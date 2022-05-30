Drake mourns the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, pays tribute to the Punjabi rapper; PIC

Yesterday, a piece of heartbreaking news left everyone shocked and shattered. The popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on the VIP culture. Many celebrities took to their social media handle to mourn his loss and the recent name to get added to this list is- International rapper Drake.

Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Drake took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala along with his mom. Sharing this beautiful picture, Drake wrote, "RIP Moose," while tagging the singer's official handle. Apart from him, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala wherein he is striking his iconic pose. Sharing this picture, Ranveer captioned it as “Dil da ni mada…” with a heartbroken emoji. Even Vicky Kaushal had taken to his Instagram stories and wrote the same line from Sidhu Moose Wala’s song and wrote ‘Dil da ni mada’. Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.”

Check out Drake’s post for Sidhu Moose Wala:

Mika Singh demands action against the criminals

Popular singer Mika Singh expressed his anger and demanded strong action against the murderers of Sidhu Moose Wala in his recent Facebook post. He wrote, "I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking." He also shared a photo with Sidhu Moose Wala. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the killing.

This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. It is reported that the VIPs whose security was withdrawn included retired police officers and religious and political leaders.

