Draupadi: New perspective to the role of a lifetime; 5 things you must know about Deepika Padukone starrer

As Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Draupadi on the silver screen, here’s everything you want to know about this much anticipated project.

is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry for a reason. Not just the actress has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess, the Bajirao Mastani actress is also known for her impressive line of work. This isn’t all. Deepika is also known for her hard work and dedication and the way she gets into the skin of a character often leaves the fans in awe. Interestingly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress also has an interesting line up which has got the fans excited about her upcoming projects.

Amid this, Deepika Padukone starrer Draupadi has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. According to media reports, the Padmaavat actress will be seen playing the titular role of Draupadi in the mythological drama. She had confirmed the news early this year and said, “The most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world”. And while fans can’t keep calm to watch Deepika in this never seen before role, here’s everything you want to know about Draupadi.

New perspective

There have been several projects made on the concept of Mahabharata so far in Bollywood. However, Deepika has mentioned that she will be presenting the story from a new perspective. “We all know the Mahabharat for its mythological tales and socio-cultural influence. We derive many of life’s lessons from the epic. But the narrative we are most familiar with is that of the epic’s leading men. This new perspective will be not only interesting but also significant,” she added.

Deepika to work on it post Ramayana

Madhu Mantena has stated that while Draupadi is in the making, they will be working on it after Ramayana. “Deepika and I are making it together, but it’s going to be Ramayana first. These things take time and we don’t want to be irresponsible in our approach. Deepika and I are trying to do the Mahabharata from Draupadi’s point of view because we want the people to understand who Draupadi is. There is a lot of research that’s going on (as we speak),” Madhu stated in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Role of a lifetime

Deepika is undoubtedly excited to play the role of Draupadi on the big screen called it a role of a lifetime. She said, “I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be playing the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharata is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharata but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant.”

Deepika to be the co-producer

Interestingly, Deepika had ventured into production with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak last year. And now, the actress will be seen bankrolling the project with Madhu Mantena and is one of her most talked about projects. In fact, Madhu also emphasised that they could envision the project on an ambitious scale because of Deepika. He said, “Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale”.

Deepika’s reason to do Draupadi

Madhu also revealed Deepika Padukone’s reason to do Draupadi and said, “Deepika is not making this film because she is an actor, she is making it because she and I strongly feel that it’s a great story that is to be told from Draupadi’s point of view. We are working hard to put everything together. These projects do take time, and we all know that. These are not small responsibilities, we are looking to create a world which has not been seen before”.

