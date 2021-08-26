From drawing sessions to MJ dance, we bring you 5 special moments of Misha with dad Shahid Kapoor

and Mira Kapoor are on cloud nine as their little munchkin, Misha, turned 5 today. The couple’s fans have enjoyed seeing the little girl grow, thanks to Mira’s various Instagram posts. Mira’s pictures with her kids show her unconditional love for them. Similarly, several photographs featuring Misha and Shahid have also given us an insight into their strong bond with each other.

Shahid and Mira’s daughter is one of the cutest star kids and also has several fan clubs on social media. Misha seems inseparable from dad Shahid and is truly a daddy’s girl. She is often spotted with Shahid and it seems the Udta Punjab actor also loves her company. Like any other dad, Shahid often shares adorable pictures of his daughter Misha on social media. Shahid and Mira, who tied the knot in July 2015, welcomed their first child Misha in August 2016 and were blessed with Zain in September 2018. On Misha’s birthday, we bring you some special moments that the little girl had shared with her dadda.

Some pictures are just beyond words and this is one of them. Shahid shared a picture where little Misha accompanied him on a bike. While Misha takes the front seat, Shahid rests himself in the back seat. Along with the post, Shahid wrote, "Cause she knows she can do it all better."

Often the father-daughter duo is seen dressing up for all festivals and get-togethers at their home. Misha loves to twin with her dad for special occasions and this throwback picture is just proof.

When Shahid is off work, he loves to spend his time with family and especially with his daughter Misha. Likewise, Misha loves her father’s company and is often seen playing and reading with Shahid. Once he shared a picture with Misha and expressed that nothing else matters in the world. Seems like Shahid’s Sundays are booked for his daughter.

Despite being packed up with work commitments, Shahid takes out time for teaching, learning and enjoying with Misha.

Way back when Misha was probably a year or two, Shahid Kapoor Instagrammed an adorable video in which he was seen dancing with Misha (who was jumping, strapped to a swing) on Michael Jackson song playing in the backdrop. This post proves to us that father and daughter love to dance together.