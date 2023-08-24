Dream Girl 2: 5 reasons why you should watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is all set to hit the theatres on 25th August, that is, tomorrow. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl, which earned a lot of praise for its unique storyline from fans and critics alike. When the trailer for Dream Girl 2 dropped, it created a positive buzz for various different reasons, and had cine-goers anticipating its release. Dream Girl 2 is finally releasing tomorrow, and in case you were contemplating whether you should watch the film, here are 5 reasons why we think you should watch it!

5 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2

1. Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the first installment

One of the many reasons behind the success of Dream Girl was Ayushmann's convincing performance. If the trailer is anything to go by, viewers are in for a treat as Ayushmann's character Pooja is all set to entertain us!



2. Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana's pairing

Dream Girl 2 will see Ananya Panday star opposite Ayushman Khurrana. Both actors will be sharing screen space for the first time, and fans are extremely eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

3. Strong ensemble cast

Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya, the cast of the film is bolstered by talented actors like Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. The film has a strong and talented cast, and they are sure to keep you entertained and hooked with their performances.

Advertisement

4. High recall value

In the first installment, Karamveer played by Ayushmann lands a job at a call center thanks to his unusual talent of being able to speak in a woman's voice. He creates the persona of a woman called Pooja to talk to his clients, who eventually grow too fond of her. The concept was such a hit among the audience, and the storyline remains etched in their memory even four years later. Now, Dream Girl 2 will see the return of Pooja, and fans can’t wait to see what happens in the sequel.

5. Catchy songs

The songs of Dream Girl 2 namely Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, Naach and the recently released Jamnapaar are all extremely catchy, and will surely add to the entertainment factor of the film.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sells 27 thousand tickets in top national chains