Dream Girl 2: Aditya Roy Kapur gives 'first class' review to Ananya Panday-Ayushmann Khurrana's film; WATCH

The much-awaited comic caper Dream Girl 2 has finally released today. Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his role in this spiritual sequel of the 2019 hit film, with Ananya Panday joining him as the new lead actress. A special screening of the film was held last night in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities including Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, among others were in attendance. Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur had also graced the screening to support and cheer for his dream girl. The actor also shared his review of the film. Check out what he said.

Aditya Roy Kapur reviews Ananya Panday-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2

On Thursday, August 24, Aditya Roy Kapur graced the screening of his partner’s film. The actor looked extremely stylish in a white t-shirt with a denim jacket and black trousers. He paired the outfit with white sneakers and accessorized his look with a silver wrist watch and a triangular pendant chain. As Aditya was exiting the screening venue after watching the film, the paparazzi immediately surrounded him. They asked him about his opinion on the film to which he replied, “it was first class, hit hai.” He urged them to go watch the film and experience it for themselves. Have a look:

Fan reactions to Aditya Roy Kapur’s review of Dream Girl 2

As soon as the video of Aditya reviewing the film was shared on social media, fans immediately flocked to the comments section and couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable lovebirds. One fan said, “Aww adi is here for his girlfriend Ananya he is so sweet,” while another person wrote, “Aww adi came to ananyas screening how sweet of him he is such a good supportive boyfriend.” A comment read, “Nice gesture,” and another user remarked, “He is looking cute.”

About Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2

The film's trailer and three songs from the soundtrack, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, Naach, and Jamnapaar have already been released, generating significant excitement. Helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and others. Catch the comedy riot in a theater near you!

