Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are elated as film releases on OTT

The laughter-packed drama, Dream Girl 2, which graced the screens in August, has made its debut on OTT platforms today. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl, the film had previously won over theatrical audiences with its impeccable humor and stellar performances, translating into resounding commercial success. The lead duo, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ananya Panday have shared their excitement about the film's OTT release, adding another avenue for fans to relish the comedic charm and entertainment it brings.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday on Dream Girl 2’s OTT release

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the on-screen pair from the 2023 film Dream Girl 2, are elated as the movie made its OTT premiere today, on October 20. Ayushmann, expressing his enthusiasm for the film's digital release following its successful box office run, shared that he's eagerly anticipating the audience who missed it in theaters to now enjoy it on the streaming platform.

Describing it as an 'out-and-out masala entertainer,' he believes that the film possesses a unique replay value, ensuring that numerous viewers will find joy in binge-watching it once more. Ayushmann added, “It's an entertaining film with great characters, a solid humor track, and I hope it receives the same love worldwide.”

Ananya, equally thrilled about the film's streaming release, shared her delight in seeing her work reach audiences across 190 countries—a dream come true for her. Expressing her anticipation, she remarked, “I am excited to see how the worldwide audience responds to the film and the entertaining world we created.”

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2

The film, released in theaters on August 25, is a creation of director Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Boasting an ensemble supporting cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and more, the movie delves into the story of Ayushmann's character, Karam, who finds himself in a whirlwind of chaos when he cross-dresses as a woman named Pooja. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

