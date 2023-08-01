Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja causes traffic jam in NEW poster; trailer to unveil today

In a recent post on Instagram, Ananya Panday shared that the trailer of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 will be released today. She will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is a sequel to Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. After its trailer release today, Dream Girl 2 will hit the cinema halls on August 25. Read on to know more.

Ananya Panday shared an Instagram post; writes “Dream Girl 2 Trailer Out Today!”

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in 2019 as Student Of The Year 2, took to Instagram to share the good news about the trailer launch of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The 24-year-old actress will be seen alongside actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana. In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen wearing a red-coloured lehenga and posing in a car. While his expressions look mischievous, other cast members of the film including Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, and many others emit different expressions while looking at Khurrana. Have a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘Pooja’; Countdown to meet ‘her’ begins

Interestingly, in almost all the posts shared by the lead artists of Dream Girl 2, one could see the Instagram handle of someone named ‘Pooja’. Well, Pooja is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana as the Instagram account of Pooja features a lot of pictures of Khurrana with beautiful backless blouses and long curly hair. In fact, the post shared on Pooja’s account reads the caption, “Aashiq hai taiyaar, dekhne ko trailer hazaar baar, khatam hoga aaj aapka intezaar! (heart-eyed emoji)” Have a look:

The teaser released on July 31 builds excitement for the trailer; fans eagerly awaiting

On July 31, the teaser of Dream Girl 2 was released which created an environment of excitement for everybody. Undoubtedly, the teaser of the film was masterfully set as it gave a little sneak peek into the trailer’s grandeur. The audience’s excitement level is on peak and they are eager to witness what the sequel of Dream Girl has to offer.

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial which would feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and others is set to release on August 25.

