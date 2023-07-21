Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana drops FIRST poster; fans say 'Can't wait to meet Pooja'

Ayushmann Khurrana has been the talk of the town since the announcement of Dream Girl 2. Starring Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 superhit romantic comedy, Dream Girl. Ayushmann, who is all set to reprise his iconic and much-loved character of Pooja in Dream Girl 2, has dropped its first-ever poster, which has left netizens impressed for all the right reasons.

Aysuhmann Khurrana drops new poster of Dream Girl 2

The amazing Ayushmann, hailed as one of the most seasoned and versatile actors of new-age Bollywood, took to his Instagram handle and delighted his fans by giving them a glimpse of his look in Dream Girl 2 through the latest poster. In this quirky poster, Ayushmann is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and peeping through curtains. Behind the curtain, one can see the silhouette of Ayushman as Pooja, his character in the film, hiding behind it. For those who may not know, Khurrana portrays two different roles, namely Karam and Pooja, in the movie. Sharing the poster with the words 'Coming Soon' written on it, Ayushmann, along with a kiss emoji, wrote, "@pooja___dreamgirl Coming Soon!"

Fans react to Ayushmann Khurrana's new Dream Girl 2 poster

Fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch the sequel are going head over heels for Ayushmann Khurrana. Whether they are Khurrana's fans or his industry colleagues, everybody is flocking to the Vicky Donor star's comment section to drop their reactions. Reacting to Ayushmann's post, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, "Love the sneak peek" with a laughing emoji. Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was last seen in Tamannah Bhatia's Babli Bouncer, commented, "Hahaha super cool poster." Meanwhile, popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra commented, "Killer" with a fire emoji.

"Arre yaaar this is so cute", reacted one of Khurrana's fans with a heart eyed emoji. "Can't wait for your next blockbuster", commented another one with a red heart emoji. "Too Much Excited!", read another comment. "Omggg!!! Its happening", read one of the many fan comments.

The latest poster of Dream Girl 2 has created a buzz on social media, but that's not all. Ayushmann Khurrana is also making waves with a promo video, where he appears as Pooja engaged in a romantic banter with Rocky Randhawa, Ranveer Singh's character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The video is truly a delightful treat to watch. Both Ayushmann and the makers of Dream Girl 2 have shared this promo video on various social media platforms, garnering excitement and anticipation from fans and followers alike.

Here's why Dream Girl 2 got delayed

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer, which was initially scheduled to release in July this year, has now been postponed to next month, August. Media reports suggest that the delay was caused by the VFX work required for the film. The VFX team has been working diligently to make Ayushmann look natural as Pooja, his character, and has put in every effort to achieve this goal. As a result, the release date was pushed to ensure the best possible visual effects and presentation for the audience's enjoyment.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as the lead pair and is scheduled to release on August 25, next month. Alongside Ayushmann and Ananya, the movie features a talented ensemble cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, and Manjot Singh.