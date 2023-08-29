Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana expresses excitement about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in Pooja style

Ayushmann Khurrana is easily one of the most exciting actors in Bollywood. His sense of script has made him carve an entire genre for himself. The actor has delivered some really successful films in the past few years. Recently, his comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2 hit the theatres and has turned out to be a box-office success. To celebrate this feat, Ayushmann conducted an Ask Ayushmann session on X (formerly Twitter). This session is very much inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's popular Ask SRK session.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about Jawan

During the session, a user asked Ayushmann how excited he is about SRK's Jawan. In response, the Dream Girl 2 actor wrote: "Pooja ki jawaani aa chuki hai. Next #jawan aayegi. #excited #AskAyushmann".

Dream Girl 2 was released theatrically on August 25 and met with mostly positive reviews. It has become a smashing financial success. The movie stars Ayushmann in the lead role as a guy who cross-dresses as a woman. Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa also appear in the film.

Jawan trailer to be showcased on Burj Khalifa

Jawan is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. On Monday, King Khan took to Twitter to announce its trailer release date. He tweeted, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!"

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by the popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar and it marks his Bollywood debut. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will also have a special appearance. Jawan is slated to hit the big screen on September 7, this year.

