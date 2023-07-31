Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari in new poster; Reveals teaser to drop today

On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share the new poster of his upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. The poster also featured the first look of Ananya Panday. The film is a Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial and is one of the most awaited films of 2023. It is a spiritual sequel to Dream Girl, the film that starred Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha released in the year 2019. Here’s a closer look.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday look stunning in Dream Girl 2 poster

After giving a sneak peek into the world of Dream Girl 2 recently, Ayushmann dropped a new poster earlier today. The poster featured Ayushmann and his ‘dream girl’ Ananya Panday. For the first time, the makers unveiled the first look of Ananya as Pari in the film. In the new poster, she is seen wearing a light pink cut-sleeve kurta along with jhumkas. In the post, she has been introduced as ‘Pari’, and there is no doubt that she is going to win hearts with her charisma and allure. The poster promises good and adventurous on-screen chemistry between the two lead roles. Interestingly, the poster also has a glimpse of Pooja.

In the new post, Ayushmann revealed that the teaser will be out today while the highly anticipated trailer will be released on August 1. Along with the post, he wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, Meri Dream Girl! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.” Have a look

Soon after the poster was shared online, Ananya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Love it” followed by red heart heart emoji. Maheep Kapoor too commented, “Can’t wait to watch this.”

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday’s fun banter

Recently, Chunky Panday teamed up with his daughter Ananya. The father-daughter duo featured in a fun promo of Dream Girl 2. In the video, she was seen complaining to her father that Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of Pooja has grabbed all the attention but in reality, she is the lead actress of the film. She was seen urging her father to talk to the production house, but the fun doubled when Chunky ended up calling Pooja and flirting with her. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on August 25.