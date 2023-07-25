Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals FIRST LOOK of Pooja and it is all things 'khoobsurat'; Tahira reacts

Dream Girl 2 is one of the most anticipated films this year. Ayushmann Khurrana is coming back as the much-loved character Pooja in the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. In the teaser of the film released last year, Ayushmann was seen doing a ‘pooja’ for the success of Bollywood films. Now, ahead of the release date, the makers of Dream Girl 2 have released the official first look where Ayushmann is looking stunning as Pooja. Many celebrities including Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap have reacted to the look.

Ayushmann Khurrana stuns as Pooja in first look from Dream Girl 2

The team of Dream Girl 2 released the official first look of Ayushmann Khurrana in his character on Tuesday, July 25, on social media platforms. In the poster, Ayushmann looked stunning as Pooja wearing a lehenga and a wig, while putting on lipstick. But the twist is that Pooja could be seen staring at Ayushmann’s other character in the film, Karam. So, Ayushmann will be essaying two roles in the film along with actress Ananya Panday who is the lead heroine. Sharing his poster on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear!”

Reactions to Ayushmann Khurrana’s look from Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap loved the first look and dropped heart eyes and fire emojis in the comments under his post. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Areeeee koi seeti bajao.” Actor Darshan Kumaar also dropped fire and heart emojis.

Fans have appreciated Ayushmann's seamless transformation into Pooja and they are excited to watch his performance in such contrasting characters in the film. One fan commented, “How can a man look so beautiful with a wig, makeup and skirt!”, while another one said, “The OG IS HERE!!!!!” A comment read, “OMGGGGGGG!!!!! YOU AREEE LOOKING SO SO SO PRETTYY.”

Dream Girl 2 has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead, it features an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others. The comedy drama will hit the big screens on August 25.

