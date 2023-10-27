Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how playing Pooja brought back ‘childhood nostalgia’ of Chachi 420

Vicky Donor marked the stepping stone of Ayushmann Khurrana’s acting journey in 2012. Since then, the versatile actor starred in several movies and lately, he has been absorbing the success of his latest venture Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday. Discussing the same recently, he mentioned how the film brought back his early memories of Chachi 420 and also expressed exhilaration on his movie's grand success.

Ayushmann Khurrana discusses Dream Girl 2 bringing alive his childhood nostalgia of Chachi 420

Chachi 420 starred prominent faces of Bollywood including Amrish Puri, Om Puri and Kamal Haasan and notably, the comedy movie had left the audience in splits back in the day.

Recently, Ayushmann discussed how his recent venture Dream Girl 2 recreated his childhood memories as he played a dual role of that of a man and a woman in the film, just like Kamal Haasan did in Chachi 420.

In a statement Ayushmann Khurrana said, “For me, Dream Girl 2 was a film where my childhood nostalgia came alive. I am deeply inspired by Kamal Haasan sir’s films and his phenomenal acting skills. Chachi 420 was a film that I thoroughly loved and Kamal sir was so convincing playing a woman. So, for me, I was getting to play a role that was similar to what Kamal sir had essayed on screen.”

Ayushmann on playing a woman’s character in Dream Girl 2

The actor further dug on the success of the film and stated how the film’s triumph acted as a “confidence booster” for him as he found donning the avatar of a woman convincingly in Dream Girl 2 to be the “toughest”.

He proceeded to highlight his elation on the film being showered with love by the audience and noted how he feels extremely good about it. Khurrana also delved on how across all the genres, comedy tends to be the hardest to please the viewers with and added that he is grateful that his hard work bore fruit.

