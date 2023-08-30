Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja wants to tie Rakhi to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Salman Khan; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Dream Girl 2 is performing extremely well at the box office. The movie has collected close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office in 5 days. The film is expected to boost its collections on Wednesday and Thursday due to Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The makers have released a new promo featuring Ayushmann's character Pooja who wishes to tie Rakhi to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Salman Khan and Chunky Panday.

Ayushmann Khurran's Pooja calls Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Salman Khan and Chunky Panday

In the promotional video that was released by the team of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann can be seen in his character of Pooja and heard saying, "Mere aashiq toh bahut hai par bhai ek bhi nahi. Kisi ko toh bhai banana padega na." Pooja then calls Shah Rukh Khan and Zinda banda song from Jawan can be heard playing in the background. An automatic voice says, "Aapne jis vyakti ko call kiya hai woh kisi ka bhai banne ke liye bahut jawan hai 30 k baad call karein"

Pooja then says, "Koi nahi sabke bhai ko phone karti hu yeh mana nahi karenge" and calls Salman Khan. His song Naiyo Lagda plays. She hears "Khabardar jo wapas phone kiya bhai samajh me nahi aate hai lekin gusse me bahut jaldi aate hain, kripya rakhi k baad call karein bhaijaan toh sirf jaan nikle." Pooja finally calls Chunky Panday and in response hears, "Aapne jis aakhri pasta ko call kiya hai unka aapse abhi koi vaasta nahi hai rakhi k baad call karein.”

Ayushmann shared the hilarious promo on his Instagram and wrote, “@pooja___dreamgirl ke saath rakhi ka tyohaar manaye in cinemas near you!” Have a look:

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2

The comedy drama also stars actress Ananya Panday and the supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. The sequel to the 2019 hit film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Catch the movie in a theater near you!

