Dream Girl 2 bash: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya, Nushrratt reunite to celebrate Raaj Shaandilya’s birthday; PICS

Dream Girl 2, the second installment of the comedy franchise headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, hit the theatres in August, this year. The project, which is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, recreated the magic of the blockbuster first installment and has now entered the 100-crore club at the box office. Ananya Panday replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha, who played the female lead in the first installment, as the leading lady of Dream Girl 2. However, the cast and crew of both installments reunited on Tuesday (Sep 12, 2023) as director Raaj Shaandilyaa celebrated his birthday.

Dream Girl 2 celebrates Raaj Shaandilyaa's birthday and film's success

On Tuesday, leading man Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and the rest of the cast and crew members of the recent blockbuster had a reunion. Nushrratt Bharuccha, who played the lead role in the first installment of the Dream Girl franchise, was also seen joining the team, for the celebrations. The team members celebrated the birthday of director Raaj Shaandilyaa's birthday and the grand success of Dream Girl 2 and its entry into the 100-Club, at the grand bash.

Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a beige jacket, which he paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of black trousers, for the special night. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, looked pretty in an embellished saree, which she paired with a stylish off-shoulder blouse. She completed her look with a sleek bun, a statement chocker, and matching earrings. Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in an embroidered ethnic suit, which she paired with back-combed free hair and a classic winged-eyeliner look, for the night.

Have a look at the Dream Girl 2 team's pictures, below:

About Dream Girl 2

The romantic comedy revolves around Karam, a young man from Mathura, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who performs at Jagratha for a living. To arrange money that will help clear his father's debts and to marry his lady love Pari Srivastava, he disguises himself as a damsel-in-distressed Pooja and performs at a nightclub.

Ananya Panday plays Karam’s lady love Pari Srivastava in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many others in the supporting roles. Dream Girl 2 is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures.

