Dream Girl 2 Celeb Review: Suhana Khan, Tahira and others laud Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's laugh riot

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 premiered in theaters today. The comedy riot seems to have impressed the audiences as the initial reviews are very positive. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. A special screening of the film was held last night for the film fraternity and the families of the cast and crew. Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Tahira Kashyap, Chunky Panday, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others, were in attendance. After watching the film, the celebrities have now shared their reviews.

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap looked beautiful in a white saree at the film’s premiere last night. She took to Instagram stories and left a lovely message for her husband. Sharing a video of the couple from the screening venue, Tahira wrote, “So proud of your journey and commitment @ayushmannk dream boy forever (heart eyes).”

Suhana Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Ananya Panday’s best friend, also watched the film along with Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. She was surrounded by the paparazzi as she was leaving and they asked her opinion on the movie, to which she replied, “it was very good.”

Ananya’s father Chunky Panday shared a photo of his wife Bhavana Panday in front of the film’s poster and wrote, “Proud Mama Mia All the Best Team #dreamgirl2 Had a blast.”

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari penned down a long note and appreciated the performances of the entire cast. She wrote, “After a long time I sat in a theater and laughed out loud without bothering about what people will say with my loud laughter. @ayushmannk is a chameleon with terrific performances and dance moves in #dreamgirl2 @seemabhargavapahwa ji only love for you. @nowitsabhi your smile is getting wider @ananyapanday there is so much more for an audience to discover from you as an actor.”

Actress Sharvari Wagh also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "What a riot last evening was. Congratulations Dream Girl 2."

Other celebrities including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Roy Kapur and more praised the film.

