Dream Girl 2: Chunky Panday flirts with Pooja, Ananya Panday fumes over Ayushmann Khurrana's screen time

After unveiling Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look as Pooja, the makers of Dream Girl 2 have posted a hilarious video featuring Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday which has left netizens in splits.

Safe to say, fans are waiting for makers to drop the official trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s next with a bated breath. Tthe makers of Dream Girl 2 decided to up the frenzy among fans with a rib-tickling promo video. However, the biggest takeaway of the new promo video of Dream Girl 2 is Chunky Panday getting flirty with Pooja and the chemistry between father-daughter duo, Chunky and Ananya, is simply top notch! Here’s what happened.

Chunky Panday gets flirty with Pooja!

The latest promo video of Dream Girl 2 shows Chunky getting caught up with the ongoing Pooja fever and couldn't help but marvel at her instagram account. However, Ananya enters the frame and showcases her disappointment at not being given as much screen time as Pooja. Ananya quickly reacts and asks her father to call the film's production house, Balaji Telefilms, immediately. The situation gets even funnier when Pooja picks up the call, and the conversation takes a playful turn as Pooja teases Chunky, saying, "Kaise ho mere Chunky?" To which he replies, "Young, handsome, and weekend pe freeeee."

The sparks fly, the teasing ensues, and Chunky’s flirty charm will have you grinning from ear to ear! Amidst seductive laughter, Pooja couldn't resist pulling Ananya's leg, "Chunks, Ananya ko bura toh nahi laga na. Uske scenes mujhse thode kam hain."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday share the video

Ayushmann and Ananya have shared the new promo video on their official Instagram handles with funny captions. “Haww! @chunkypanday, aakhir aap bhi bann hi gaye Pooja ke funky aashiq!”, wrote Ayushmann as he shared the latest promo video of Dream Girl 2 with his fans. Whereas, while dropping the same video on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “Papa?? Really?? I thought you were speaking to Balaji! @ChunkyPanday.”

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel of 2019 superhit rom-com Dream Girl, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharuccha in lead roles. Headlined by Ayushmann, Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theaters next month on August 25.

