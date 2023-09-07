Dream Girl 2: Chunky Panday shares throwback photo with Ekta Kapoor; calls her 'The OG Dream Girl'

Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in global box office earnings and has been labeled a commercial success. To commemorate this, film producer Ekta Kapoor organized a success party at her Mumbai home. The event was attended by several A-lister stars, including Ayushmann Khurrana, who arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap, and Ananya Panday, who marked her presence with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Amid the success of his daughter's movie Dream Girl 2, Chunky Panday shared a throwback picture with Ekta Kapoor and celebrated the occasion. He expressed his gratitude in the nostalgic Instagram post.

Chunky Panday shares a throwback photo with Ekta Kapoor

Recently, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback photo with Ekta Kapoor where he is seen donning an orange-colored satin shirt and Ekta in a grey-colored casual top. The next photo in the carousel was from the Dream Girl 2 success party. Sharing the photo, in his caption, the actor wrote, “The OG Dream Girl,” along with star eyes and a red heart emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

Ananya Panday on the success of her film Dream Girl 2

Ananya Panday, who is currently basking in the success of her recent film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, shared her excitement in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The actress said, “It's a great feeling. The biggest, most rewarding feeling is the love of the audience, the way they have accepted the film. They're already going in and watching it multiple times, we have got so much love from everyone's stories, views and posts. I got so many messages, calls. It is really one of those films that has been loved by the audience and accepted wholeheartedly.” On being asked whether she anticipated the success, Ananya replied, “I was very nervous about how people would think of me, if they'll accept me in a role like this, if they could believe that I would be able to play a girl from Mathura. But my character Pari has gotten so much love, so it was very overwhelming and I feel very grateful.”

About Dream Girl 2

In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the comedy-drama movie also features actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. It narrates the story of a young man who dresses up as a woman in disguise. The movie hit theaters on August 25, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 Success Bash: Anil Kapoor arrives in style; Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday attend