Dream Girl 2: Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana never planned to have a hit comedy franchise under his belt?

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for making socially relevant films like Vicky Donor, Bala, Article 15, Badhaai Ho and many others. He portrays his strong stands on many important issues through the medium of cinema and tries to spread the message throughout the country. He did the film Dream Girl in 2019, which was very different from his usually off-beat projects. However, it became a blockbuster and Ayushmann’s character Pooja was loved by the viewers. Now, he is returning with the sequel of the popular film with actress Ananya Panday in the lead. Ayushmann recently opened up about how he never planned to have a hit comedy franchise in his filmy career.

Ayushmann said, "I had never planned that I would have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible! I chanced upon Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation."

"I like to always be original as an artist and bring out of the box concepts to people. You can’t get any more different than the Dream Girl franchise which is why I feel people have loved the first film so much and now the trailer reaction for Dream Girl 2 suggests that we are on the right track to deliver a solid entertainer to audiences. Every promotional material of this franchise has been loved by people. So, I hope they truly love Dream Girl 2. We have worked hard to bring people an entertainer that should make them fall off their seats."