Dream Girl 2: Here's what Ayushmann Khurrana has to say about Ananya Panday replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha

The highly anticipated spiritual sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Dream Girl is all set to hit theaters tomorrow. Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his lead role, and joining the cast is Ananya Panday, portraying the character Pari. Ananya plays Ayushmann’s love interest and her inclusion brings a refreshing touch to this comedy-drama. She takes over the role from Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was the lead actress in the first installment. Earlier, Nushrratt had expressed her disappointment about not being cast in the sequel. Now, Ayushmann has opened up about the matter and explained the reasons behind the casting change.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Ananya Panday replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha in Dream Girl 2

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead actor of Dream Girl 2, addressed the topic of Ananya replacing Nushratt in the film. He explained that it was a distinct movie with a unique storyline, and highlighted how Ananya was a suitable choice for the script due to her vibrant personality and her adeptness in grasping the required accent. Ayushmann shared, “This is an organic sequel to Dream Girl. We had to cast a different film, and Ananya fit the bill. I think she is very spunky and adds value to the film. The way she has taken the accent in the film, the Mathura accent, is very commendable. It was fun working with her and I would love to work with her in the future as well.”

Advertisement

Talking about the age gap between him and Ananya, Ayushmann humorously commented, “Mere se bade bade actors ka age difference aur bhi zyada hai (Actors bigger than me have a greater age difference).”

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features an impressive supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor, among others. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, this laugh riot is set to grace the silver screens on Friday, August 25.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals her ideal Mr Right amid relationship rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'They have to be...'