Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra engages in flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja in hilarious new promo; WATCH

Dream Girl 2, led by Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for a theatrical release this week. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit, the film also features actress Ananya Panday portraying Ayushmann's romantic interest. Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have backed the film under their Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The film's buzz has been amplified by its trailer and songs. The marketing team orchestrated a distinctive promotional strategy, showcasing Ayushmann's character, Pooja, in amusing interactions with famous personas such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranveer Singh's Rocky. In a recent video, veteran actor Jeetendra, Ekta's father, engaged in a playful conversation with Pooja, leaving the audience in stitches.

Jeetendra flirts with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja in new Dream Girl 2 promo

In a new video shared by the film’s team, actor Jeetendra indulged in lighthearted banter with Ayushmann’s Pooja. The clip starts with Jeetendra covertly dialing Pooja's number. Upon answering the call, she utters, “Oh my god, paye lagu uncle,” to which he swiftly retorts “Uncle nahi! Call me Jeetu, you can call me Jeets also.” Pooja responds, “Aapka naam lene mein darr lagta hai,” prompting the veteran actor to cleverly quip, “Darr ke aage jeet hai, aur jeet ke aage Jeetendra.” He queries about her arrival and Pooja playfully replies, “Aapke toh ghar ki baat hai, ghar par puch lijiye.” The star counters, “Ghar me 'Ekta' nahi hai, mera matlab bahar gayi hai, aur waise tumhare hote hue 'Shobha' nahi deta ki mai kisi aur se puchu, tum hi bata do na.”

Ekta shared the video on her Instagram and revealed that advance bookings for the film have commenced. In the caption, she wrote, “Pooja ka mahurat toh 25 ka hai, lekin bookings toh ab bhi ho sakti haina!,” while Ayushmann said, “Tathaiyya tathaiyya ho... #DreamGirl2 ki Booking kar lo...!” Take a look:

Advertisement

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and boasts a talented ensemble supporting cast, including Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, among others. The movie's lead cast has been actively engaged in nationwide promotions, unveiling two tracks from the album, ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0’ and ‘Naach.’ The laugh riot hits the big screens on Friday, August 25.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana never planned to have a hit comedy franchise under his belt?