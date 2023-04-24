Dream Girl 2 postponed: Ayushmann Khurrana aka ‘Pooja’ announces NEW release date of the film; See POST

The 2019 comedy film Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, received a great response. Now, director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor have once again reunited for its sequel. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will star in Dream Girl 2, and so far, the intriguing teasers of the highly anticipated film have left fans hooked. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 7th July, 2023. However, on Monday morning, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account to announce that the release date has been postponed.

Ayushmann Khurrana announces NEW release date of Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of Karam Singh/Pooja in the film, took to his Instagram account to share a note announcing the new release date. Dream Girl 2 will now release in theatres on 25th August 2023. The post was accompanied by an audio message from ‘Pooja’, who read out the note. “Mere priya Aashiqon, Chaar saal baad aapke Dil Ka Telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar; And keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab #7KoSaathMein nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August Pachees! Dream Girl 2 releasing in theatres on 25th August 2023. -Aapki pyaari Pooja,” read the note.

In his caption, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Pachees badi hai mast mast, kyunki @pooja___dreamgirl aa rahi hai on 25 अगस्त. #PoojaKiKissOnAug25 #DreamGirl2 releasing in theatres on 25th August, 2023.” Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the movie in theatres, and while one fan wrote, “Oh nooooo itna zyada intezaar kaise kare yaar,” another fan commented, “So so excited to see this.” Check out the post below.

Dream Girl 2 teaser

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a new teaser of Dream Girl 2. In the teaser, Ayushmann's character Pooja gets a call from Salman Khan. He asks Pooja to call him 'Jaan' and says, "Bhai main dusro ke liye, tumhare liye to jaan hun.“ When Salman asks her to reveal her face, Pooja asks him to connect over a video call. Just before Bhaijaan can catch a glimpse of Pooja, the light switches off. Later, Pooja asks Bhaijaan to wait till Eid to see her face.

