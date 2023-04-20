Dream Girl 2: Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan asks Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja to show her face in THIS fun new teaser

Dream Girl 2, the highly anticipated Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release, this Eid. The movie, which features National award-winning actor is once again playing the role of 'Pooja' in the film, which is helmed by Raaj Shaandilya. Dream Girl 2 has been creating quite a stir on social media over the last few months, with its highly promising promos. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is now once again setting social media on fire with its hilarious new teaser.

Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan asks Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja to show her face

In the latest promo of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja receives a call from Bollywood's beloved superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan. As Pooja attends the call, Bhaijaan asks her to call him just 'Jaan' and flirts with her, saying that he is still remaining a bachelor because of her. When he asks her to show her face, Pooja pretends to be coming to video call but smoothly avoids it claiming that that power has gone. Later, she asks Bhaijaan to wait till Eid to see her face.

Watch the new promo of Dream Girl 2, below:

About Dream Girl 2

For the uninitiated, Dream Girl 2 is said to be a spiritual sequel to Dream Girl, the 2019-released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. Ananya Panday is playing the female lead in the film, which features a massive star cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadhav, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and others. Dream Girl 2, which is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, will hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

