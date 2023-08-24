Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2, Salman Khan's Tiger 3: 7 most-awaited franchise films post OMG 2, Gadar 2

Bollywood is currently experiencing the massive success of two sequel films: Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, while Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s film is the successor to the 2012 comedy drama Oh My God! Both these projects have been doing extremely well at the box office, bringing audiences back to the theaters after a long dry run due to the pandemic. Where some original films failed, these sequels have clicked with the public due to the nostalgia factor and goodwill of the first installment. This trend will follow with many more sequels and franchise projects lined up including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and many more. Here are the seven most-awaited franchise films to look forward to in the upcoming months:

Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2

This laugh riot, which is a sequel to the comedy drama of 2019 film Dream Girl, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas tomorrow on August 25. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features an impressive supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor, among others. The trailer and the songs have been well received and the film is expected to replicate the business which the first part did.

Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

This Salman-Katrina starrer is the third part of the Tiger series, whose first two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were huge blockbusters. It is also a project of the YRF spy universe. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Emraan Hashmi, the movie will release on the occasion of Diwali, November 10, 2023.

Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadda’s Fukrey 3

In this film directed by Mrigdheep Lamba, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and more are set to reprise their roles. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, this comic caper is set to hit the big screens on December 1.

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh’s Don 3

Farhan Akhtar announced the third installment of his action thriller franchise and took the internet by storm. Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to play the iconic role of Don. Kiara Advani is rumored to be the leading lady and the film goes on floors in 2025.

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Junior NTR in War 2

The first film War directed by Siddharth Anand proved to be a blockbuster success in 2019. The sequel of the film and another entry into Aditya Chopra’s spy universe will go on floors very soon. Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir, while Kiara Advani and Junior NTR join him in this action thriller.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3

Akshay Kumar would be collaborating once again with producer Firoz Nadiadwala for this venture.The cast additions include Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and more recently, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Raveena Tandon. The film's official title has been revealed as Welcome To The Jungle, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas 2024.

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

Director Rohit Shetty is all set to come with the third installment of his franchise Singham. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone are headlining this new entry into the cop universe. Singham Again is scheduled to release on 15 August 2024.