Dream Girl 2: Sanjay Kapoor-Tusshar Kapoor compete in gym to impress 'Pooja'; watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana won everyone's hearts in 2019 with the comedy movie Dream Girl. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial saw him dressed as a woman. After its massive commercial success, the makers are now ready with its sequel. Titled Dream Girl 2, the movie is all set to hit the theatre on August 25. Ahead of its release date, the team has now released a really funny promotional video on the internet.

Sanjay Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor in Dream Girl 2 promo

Sanjay Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor have now appeared in a promotional video for the movie. In it, the two can be seen working out in a gym to impress someone named 'Pooja.' Throughout its duration, the two compete with each other as they continue to talk about the girl. Towards the end, they mention meeting her on the same day, August 25. This leads to them funnily doubting if they are meeting the same person. The voiceover in the video then says, ‘Pooja kis Kapoor ke sath hogi’. Ananya Panday shared the video on her Instagram. She captioned it, "Pachees August waakayi hoga mast, jab @pooja___dreamgirl ke saare aashiq aayenge ek saath! #DreamGirl2 Advance Bookings Open Now! #25AugustHogaMast In Cinemas tomorrow."

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa and written by Raaj and Naresh Kathoori. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. Dream Girl 2 is slated to release theatrically on August 25.

Ayushmann was last seen in 2022 in the action drama movie An Action Hero. The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and met with mixed critical response. However, it failed to do well at the box office. Ananya, on the other hand, will also feature in Excel Entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. Apart from this, she will also star in Vikramaditya Motwane's computer-screen movie Control. Both these movies are very different from each other and are on different subject matters.

