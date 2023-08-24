Dream Girl 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur arrives in style to support rumored GF Ananya Panday's movie; Watch

Dream Girl 2 starring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film has been grabbing headlines since the announcement. Fans cannot wait to see the actors sharing screen space for the first time. The makers have already treated fans with the official teaser and a hilarious promo featuring Ananya and her father Chunky Panday as well as the official trailer. Now, on August 24, the makers of Dream Girl 2 held a special screening of the film ahead of its release. During the event, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen arriving in style to support his rumored girlfriend Ananya's film screening.

Aditya Roy Kapur arrives in style to support rumored GF Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 screening

A video shared on Instagram shows Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur arriving in style at the special screening of his rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday's upcoming movie Dream Girl 2. For the event, Aditya wore a white tee, and black trousers and paired them with a blue denim jacket. He wore white sneakers to complete his look. Aditya was seen flashing his bright smile while posing for the paparazzi. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of Aditya attending the special screening of Dream Girl 2 was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Adi is a Cutie he came to support his girlfriend." Another commented, "Aww adi came for Ananyas premier how sweet." "Aww adi is such a supportive boyfriend," wrote a third fan. "Adi and Ananya make such a beautiful couple," commented a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Love their jodi." Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Speaking about Ananya and Aditya, the rumored couple was seen spending time in Lisbon recently. They also went to watch Barbie together.

About Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to surprise everyone with her Pooja character. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ananya was asked to share any insecurities she might have felt in comparison to Ayushmann's Pooja character. She said, “Apko nahi lagta ki mein pretty aur hot nahi hu?” Ayushmann intervened and said, “Inspiration came from Ananya, Pooja wanted to touch the benchmark of Ananya Panday’s look.” To which, Ananya replied, “She has touched and gone beyond it.”

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is set to release on August 25, 2023.

