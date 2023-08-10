Dream Girl 2 song Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's groovy number is a hit

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's next outing, Dream Girl 2, has been making a lot of buzz since the day it was announced. The sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2 will see Ayushmann Khurrana reprising his much-loved character of call girl, Pooja. Amid the massive frenzy to watch Khurrana transform into the sizzling and sensational Pooja on the big screen, the makers of Dream Girl 2 have now unveiled the first-ever song from the Ayushman and Ananya-starrer next, that has upped the film’s ante to a whole new level!

Dream Girl 2’s first track, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 out!

On Tuesday, the makers took to Instagram and treated fans and audiences, who are looking forward to watching the film, with the first track of Dream Girl 2. While unveiling the official video of the song, the makers wrote, “Aaj bajega sab ke Dil Ka Telephone! ❤️ ☎️ #DilKaTelephone2 Song Out Now!” Ananya, who plays the female lead in Dream Girl 2, too dropped the song on her Instagram account and shared the video with the same caption.

Touted as the party anthem of the year, the song Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 is the revised and remixed version of the original song, Dil Ka Telephone from the 2019 rom-com drama, Dream Girl. Starring Ayushmann and Ananya, the song shows the lead pair burning up the dance floor with their dance moves.

The song now boasts extra beats, extra mischief, and extra excitement, all in the mission to make it an unforgettable sensation in the sequel. The makers have gathered all the cherished elements and sprinkled extra fairy dust to create musical magic.

The catchy lyrics and foot-tapping music make the song a groovy number. The choreography and the sizzling chemistry between Ayushmann and Ananya are something that keeps the viewers hooked.

Penned by Kumaar, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 is crooned by Jonita Gandhi and Jubin Nautiyal. Besides composing the song, musical duo Meet Bros, have also lent their voices for vocals in Dil Ka Telephone 2.0.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Headlined by Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the creative forces Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The movie also stars noted actors like Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Manjot Singh.

Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 25.