Dream Girl 2 song Jamnapaar OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his stunning moves as Pooja in this peppy track

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film Dream Girl 2. It is a spiritual sequel to the hit 2019 comedy drama by the same name and arrives in cinemas this Friday. Actress Ananya Panday is playing Ayushmann’s love interest in the film. The trailer of the movie and two songs from the album titled Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 and Naach have already been released and have been met with a positive response from the audience. Now, the third song Jamnapaar has been shared which features Ayushmann dancing in his Pooja avatar.

Ayushmann Khurrana stuns as Pooja in Jamnapaar song from Dream Girl 2

On Monday, August 21, the makers of the film released the third song from the album. The track has been composed by Meet Bros. who have also given the vocals alongside Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar. In the song, Ayushmann can be seen in his character Pooja from the film. He looked stunning wearing a lehenga and he danced gracefully to the beats of the track. Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh also feature in the song. Take a look:

Fan reactions to Ayushmann Khurrana’s song Jamnapaar from Dream Girl 2

Fans were surprised and left speechless to see Ayushmann’s never-seen-before avatar and lauded him for breaking gender boundaries. One fan said, “Ayushman will fit in every character this is real gem of bollywood,” white another person wrote, “My eyes can't believe that this is ayushmann.” Praising Ayushmann’s outfit, a comment stated, “Whoever designed Ayushmann's outfit here, I WORSHIP YOU,” and another person expressed, “This is iconic I'm speechless!! Kya bolu, words will fall short.”

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and boasts a talented ensemble supporting cast, including Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, among others. Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have backed the film under their Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The laugh riot hits the big screens on Friday, August 25.

