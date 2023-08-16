Dream Girl 2 song Naach OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday steal the show with their energetic dance moves

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are all set to take the audiences by storm with their highly-anticipated upcoming project, Dream Girl 2. The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 superhit romantic comedy, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, has been making big headlines since the day it was announced. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the sequel marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. While fans are waiting with bated breath to watch Khurrana sizzle on the silver screen as the sensational call girl – Pooja, the makers have now dropped the second song from Dream Girl 2 that will surely make you and your heart dance!

Dream Girl 2’s second track, Naach out!

After treating fans with the first-ever dance track, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, the makers of Dream Girl 2 took to Instagram and dropped yet another peppy dance track titled Naach. While unveiling the official video, the makers wrote, “Aaj gully apni dance floor hai! Toh #Naach 😎

Song Out Now.” Apart from the makers, the lead pair of Dream Girl 2, Khurrana and Panday too shared the official video of Naach on their respective Instagram handles with similar captions.

The energetic dance number shows Ayushmann and Ananya burning up the dance floor with their killer moves. The video shows the lead pair slaying in ethnic ensembles. ‘Aaj gully apni dance floor hai’, the fast and catchy lyrics of the song will literally make you dance.

Apart from the lyrics, the energetic beats and groovy music makes the Ayushmann and Ananya-starrer peppy dance track an ultimate banger. The choreography of the song deserves all the brownie points. Also, Khurrana and Panday deserve special mention for nailing the hook step of Naach.

Advertisement

Penned by Shaan Yadav, Naach is sung by Nakash Aziz who is best known for the songs such as Saree Ke Fall Sa, Jabra Fan, and Selfie Le Le Re, to name a few. The second song from Dream Girl 2 has been composed by popular music composer, Tanishk Bagchi.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Headlined by Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the creative forces Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The movie also stars noted actors like Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Manjot Singh. Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 25.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 song Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's groovy number is a hit