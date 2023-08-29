Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Panday reveals how her and Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger's failure affected her

Ananya Panday is currently reveling in the praise that she received for her performance in the latest film Dream Girl 2. The actress portrayed the character of Pari, Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in the film. Ananya has been appreciated by the critics and the audiences for bringing fresh and youthful energy to the film and adapting to the required accent flawlessly. While her new film is recording good numbers in India and might turn out to be a success story, her last venture Liger with Vijay Deverakonda did not do so well. In a recent interview, Ananya opened up on the film’s failure at the box office and how it affected her.

Ananya Panday on the failure of the film Liger starring her and Vijay Deverakonda

In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Ananya Panday reflected on the box office disappointment of her film Liger and said that she believed in identifying areas of improvement in every situation and had learned not to dwell on setbacks but to progress forward. “I think one should take everything in their stride. There’s always something to learn from every experience. It actually makes you understand what went wrong and how one can be better. I don’t believe in keeping on sulking over things. Rather, I move on.”

For the unversed, Liger is a sports action film that was released in 2022. It was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a MMA fighter, alongside Ananya who was his romantic interest. It did not work at the box office and also received a negative reception from the critics and viewers.

About Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2

The movie was released in theaters on August 25. It is a sequel to the comedy drama from 2019 which had Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. Dream Girl 2 also features an ensemble supporting cast of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz, among others. The film has received overall positive reviews from the audiences and has collected over Rs 44 crores domestically in 4 days. Catch the comic caper in a cinema near you!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday spotted at airport; are they headed on another romantic holiday?