Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he used to imitate woman’s voice while calling his girlfriend

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to release his film Dream Girl 2 in a few weeks. He is joining hands with actress Ananya Panday for the first time in this comedy drama. The film is a spiritual sequel to the actor’s movie Dream Girl in 2019. Ayushmann played a call center agent in the original who talked in a woman’s voice to attract clients. He surprised everyone with the ability to modulate his voice in order to become the popular character of Pooja. Now, as Ayushmann is busy promoting the second part, he has opened up about the preparation he did for the role. He also recalled how he pretended to be a woman when he used to call his first girlfriend.

Ayushmann Khurrana on becoming Pooja in Dream Girl 2

In a recent interview with ANI, Ayushmann spoke about how he prepared to transform into the character of Pooja. He also revealed a funny incident when he used to imitate a woman’s voice while calling his first girlfriend. He said, "My Radio jockey and theater stint really helped me greatly, especially in this film. I used to make prank calls as a woman when I was working at the radio station. Moreover, I used to call my first girlfriend and would pretend to be her female friend if her dad picked up the landline.”

Talking about how the film will be different from the first one, Ayushmann said, "Ekta (Kapoor) and I wanted it to be funnier than the previous part and I really feel that we have managed to do that. It's actually version 2.0....double fun.”

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2

The trailer of the film was recently launched and the funny dialogues and hilarious twists have been a clear indication that the film would be a laugh riot. Just yesterday, the first track, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, from the music album was released. The party number has been successful in increasing the buzz for the film. Apart from the lead stars, the movie has an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. It is helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film arrives in theaters on August 25.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mumbai Police’s traffic awareness campaign has Dream Girl 2 twist; Ayushmann Khurrana reacts