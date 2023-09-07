Dream Girl 2 Success Bash: Anil Kapoor arrives in style; Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday attend

The 2019 film Dream Girl was a laugh riot. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa in his directorial debut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie was successful in tickling many funny bones and becoming a box office success. Hence, when the makers of the film announced the arrival of Dream Girl 2, everyone’s expectations of the film touched the roof.

The comedy-drama film managed to live up to everyone’s expectations and was a commercial success. To celebrate the film’s amazing feat, the team of Dream Girl 2 organized a party which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

Veteran actor Jeetendra arrives in style at Dream Girl 2 success bash

The movie grossed INR 115.94 crores worldwide and became the tenth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. To celebrate the hard work of the team, Veteran actor Jeetendra arrived at the event. The Farz actor stole the limelight as he posed for the paps in a lemon-yellow shirt paired with a white jacket, matching pants, and white shoes.

Anil Kapoor looks dapper at Dream Girl 2 success bash

The ever-so-stylish actor Anil Kapoor was also spotted at the star-studded party. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor took everyone’s heart with his infectious smile as he posed with the poster of Dream Girl 2. The actor kept it casual in a beige shirt and matching pants which he paired with a white t-shirt and matching sports shoes. His uber-cool shades are not to be missed.

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a black dress

Bhumi Pednekar came to the event to support her Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress chose to wear a black corset top with a matching skirt. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with a fresh face of makeup and a chic silver handbag.

Ananya Panday looked ravishing in red at the success party of her film

Actress Ananya Panday, who plays an important role in the film, came to the event wearing an all-red dress. The Student of the Year 2 actor looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her attire which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Ayushmann Khurrana recreated the iconic pose from the movie

The star of the night, Ayushmann Khurrana was also a part of the celebration. The actor arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap in a black blingy suit. Ayushmann Khurrana also recreated the iconic Dream Girl pose as he smiled for the cameras.

More about Dream Girl 2

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the comedy-drama films also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It tells the tale of a young man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman. The film was theatrically released on August 25, 2023.

