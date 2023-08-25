Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli-Siddhant join Ayushmann and Ananya at film screening

Dream Girl 2, the highly anticipated romantic comedy is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. Ayushmann Khurrana, the National award-winning actor is returning to play Karam aka Pooja in the Raaj Shaandilya directorial. The movie, which is a spiritual sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Dream Girl, features Ananya Panday as the female lead. The screening event of Dream Girl 2 was held in Mumbai on August 24, Thursday night. Along with the lead pair Ayushmann and Ananya, many popular celebs of Bollywood were seen at the grand event.

Suhana, Shanaya, Navya Naveli join Ananya; Ayushmann arrives with wife Tahira

Ananya Panday's BFFs, the budding actresses Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, and her close friend Navya Naveli Nanda joined the actress for the screening of her ambitious project, on Thursday night. The popular star kids kept it stylish and comfy in casuals, as they posed together for pictures. Ananya was also joined by her parents, senior actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the leading man of Dream Girl 2, arrived with his beautiful wife Tahira Kashyap. The much-in-love couple was seen interacting with the paparazzi and posed together for pictures. Another star made his presence is Siddhant Chaturvedi, the talented actor who is rumored to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda. Siddhant arrived at the screening with his lovely mother.

Check out the pictures from Dream Girl 2 screening, below:

Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sunny Kaushal and others attend

Interestingly, Dream Girl 2 screening was also attended by many leading stars of Bollywood, including celebrated actress Vidya Balan and her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Sunny Kaushal, the talented actor was also seen at the event, along with his rumored lady love Sharvari Wagh.

Dream Girl 2: Cast and crew

The Raaj Shaandiilyaa directorial revolves around Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who is going through a major financial crisis. To arrange money which will help clear his father's debts and to marry his lady love Pari Srivastava, he decides to pose as Pooja.

Ananya Panday plays Pari in the film, which features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many others in the supporting roles. Dream Girl 2 is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures.

