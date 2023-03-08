Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana drops a new VIDEO with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar style twist; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana has often been lauded for starring in movies with unconventional roles. Right from Vicky Donor to Bala- Ayushmann has proven that he is a versatile actor who can ace just about any character. He has a versatile filmography to his credit, ranging from romantic comedies to crime thrillers. Besides this, the actor is quite active on social media as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. On the occasion of Holi, the actor dropped a new teaser of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 and the twist is just unmissable.

Dream Girl 2’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar style twist

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann dropped a new teaser of his upcoming film but with a Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar twist. Sharing the video, the actor wrote ‘Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja___dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane!’ In the video, the fun and playful banter between Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rockstar literally left us in splits. The former was heard saying, "Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" Responding to him, a person on the other side of the call said, "Tumne Meri Awaaz Nahi Pehchaani?”

"Pechaan liya...ek number ke jhoote ho tum..shaadi ka waada mujhse aur shaadi aailaa, kisi aur se," Ayushmann further said. Replying to him, the caller quipped, "Sab rumour hai," followed by a female voice coming into the background asking, "Kaun hai RK? Kisse baatein kar rhe ho tum?" to which the caller replied, "Koi nahi wo Bhatinde waali bua hai." Ayushmann further added,"Jhoote...Makkaar Mil kab rahe ho? Main 7 July ko aa rahi hun apna rang dikhaane. Aana zaroor..Kapoor Ke Bina Pooja kaise hogi?" As soon as the teaser was posted, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions and it is quite evident that they are super excited for the second installment of Dream Girl.

Check out the video here

About Dream Girl 2

Talking about the film, besides Ayushmann, it will star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The makers have promised that the sequel will be even more hilarious and entertaining than the first part. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on 7 July 2023.

