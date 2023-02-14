Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana in backless lehenga talks with Pathaan; Fan says 'thought it's Aish'

Ayushmann Khurrana has often been lauded for starring in movies with unconventional roles. Right from Vicky Donor to Bala- Ayushmann has proven that he is a versatile actor who can ace just about any character. He has a versatile filmography to his credit, ranging from romantic comedies to crime thrillers. Besides this, the actor is quite active on social media as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. Recently, the actor shared the teaser of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 and fans can’t stop reacting to it. Ayushmann Khurrana shares the teaser of Dream Girl 2

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared the teaser of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 and we are just in amaze. In the naughty teaser, Ayushmann can be seen interacting with the superstar of the industry as a girl named Pooja. Yes, you heard it right! Ayushmann will not only play the role of Karam but will also be playing a girl in the movie and it would be fun to see how he looks as a girl. This new avatar of Ayushmann where he is seen in a backless lehenga is sure to leave the audience in splits. As soon as he shared the video, fans were quick to drop their reactions. A user commented ‘You are putting Bollywood heroines into rest’, while another wrote ‘thought it's Aish.’ Check out the teaser here

Talking about the film, besides Ayushmann, it will star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The makers have promised that the sequel will be even more hilarious and entertaining than the first part. About Dream Girl 2 Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office and was loved by the audience for its unique storyline and Ayushmann's performance. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on 7 July 2023.

