Dream Girl 2 teaser OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja gives a sweet tease ahead of trailer release

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s next outing, Dream Girl 2, has been making waves since the day it was announced. After unleashing a laugh-riot with a hilarious promo video featuring Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday, the makers of Dream Girl 2 have now treated the fans with an official teaser of the film, which was highly awaited. Putting an end to fans’ long wait, the makers have now announced that the full-fledged trailer will be released tomorrow promising an extraordinary cinematic experience that is set to surpass all expectations.

Dream Girl 2 teaser starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja

Beating netizens’ Monday blues, the makers of Dream Girl 2 dropped the teaser of Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja. The teaser video shows a few glimpses of Pooja in her full glory. Looking ravishing in a shimmery red saree, Pooja steals the spotlight the moment she walks in style while twirling her pallu with her hand. Amidst the sounds of whistles, we see Pooja draping her pallu and slaying like an ultimate Bollywood diva. “Trailer Out Tomorrow”, the video flashes in the end.

Dream Girl 2 trailer to be out tomorrow!

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who has bankrolled Dream Girl 2, took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared the official teaser of Dream Girl 2 with her followers. While sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote, “Everyone’s Dream Girl is back! Trailer out tomorrow. #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow!.”

Before releasing the teaser, the makers of Dream Girl 2 shared a new poster of Ananay Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana. In the latest poster, Ayushmann can be seen peeking through a curtain with a mischievous expression on his face while Ananya Panday looks on at him.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 marks Khurrana’s first on-screen collaboration with Panday. Besides Ayushmann and Ananya, Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit the screens on August 25, 2023.

