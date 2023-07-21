Dream Girl 2 Teaser: What happened after Ranveer Singh's Rocky got romantic with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja?

Dream Girl 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, is gearing up for release. Ayushmann Khurrana is reprising his role as the much-loved character Pooja in the second installment of the franchise. The makers have already released the teaser of the film in which Ayushmann was seen doing a ‘pooja’ in Mathura for Bollywood’s prosperity. Now, as the release date comes close, the team of Dream Girl 2 has started their promotional campaign. In the recently released promo, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen engaging in a hilarious conversation with Rocky, Ranveer Singh’s character from his upcoming movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh's Rocky and Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja engage in romantic banter

The new promo of Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja will leave the audiences in splits. Pooja engages in a conversation with Ranveer Singh’s Rocky on a phone call. Rocky called Pooja as his Rani and praised her look in the red saree. He also compared her to the world cup as she is returning after four years. Pooja instead calls herself a trophy,

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the promotional video on his social media and wrote the caption, “Pooja ek tyohaar hai, pachees ko iss baar hai! Your @pooja___dreamgirl arrives with a Rockying surprise on 25th July.” The official first look of the film Dream Girl 2 will arrive on July 25 and will be attached to the prints of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Earlier, the makers had released another video for Valentine’s Day in which Pooja was seen mentioning superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s films Pathaan and Jawan. The film with its creative marketing strategy has managed to capture the attention of the public.

About Dream Girl 2 and Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

For the unversed, Dream Girl 2 is a comedy-drama film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on 25 August 2023.

Meanwhile, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. It is a family romcom starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is the story of two opposites Rocky and Rani, a vibrant Delhi guy and a well educated Bengali journalist, who fall in love. They decide to live with each other's families to win their hearts and get their approval for marriage. The film releases in theaters on July 28, 2023.

