Dream Girl 2 Trailer OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's rollercoaster ride is filled with funny twists

Dream Girl 2 starring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana has been grabbing headlines since the announcement. Fans eagerly waited to see the actors sharing screen space for the first time. The makers who have already treated fans with the official teaser and a hilarious promo featuring Ananya and her father Chunky Panday, released the trailer today, on August 1. From the trailer, the upcoming film is expected to surpass all expectations, promising a cinematic experience. The trailer of the film is receiving love and attention on social media.

Dream Girl 2 trailer is OUT

The makers of Dream Girl 2 finally dropped the trailer of the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja. Fans are all set to experience Pooja through 'Dil Ka Telephone' which takes us on a journey of love, laughter, and twisted surprises.

Sharing the trailer, Ayushmann wrote, "Life ki sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hoon, pyaar zaroor dena! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Now! #25AugustHigaMast #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 25th August." Ananya shared, "Dream Girl ki duniya mein get ready for a rib-tickling kahaani of your sapnon ki rani!"

Have a look:

About Dream Girl 2 Trailer

Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) belongs to a small-town Mathura who finds a new way to showcase his talent as life is not taking him seriously. He has a unique talent for singing in a female voice, hence he becomes Pooja. Karam lives with his father and borrows money from everyone. On the other hand, he is in love with a girl (Ananya Panday) whose father wishes to see her get married and settled well in her life.

In the trailer, Ayushmann is seen taking hilarious challenges as Pooja. The narrative is filled with a comedy of errors and the wild chaos in Karam aka Pooja's life makes it even more funnier.

Meanwhile, Raaj Shaandilya's directorial Dream Girl 2 marks Khurrana’s first on-screen collaboration with Panday. The cast of the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on August 25, 2023.