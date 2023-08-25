Dream Girl 2 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday’s film

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 has arrived in theaters today. The first part, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019, had created magic on the screen and won the hearts of the audiences. The spiritual sequel now looks to recreate the same atmosphere and make the people laugh with their comic caper. The film's trailer and three songs from the soundtrack, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, Naach, and Jamnapaar had generated immense buzz for the movie. It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa and others, in the supporting cast. Now that the film is out in the theaters, it has been getting excellent reviews from the viewers and is expected to collect good numbers at the box office despite competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Netizens review Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday’s comedy drama Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has been receiving great reviews from the audience since its first show this morning. People have found the film fun, witty and full of humor. They have praised the energy and talent of the cast, the twists in the narrative and the chaotic situations. They have also called it a worthy sequel. Netizens took to Twitter to share their review of the film and urged others to experience the joy ride.

One fan said, “#Dreamgirl2 is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that will have you laughing out loud from beginning to end. The film is full of quotable one-liners, memorable characters, and outrageous situations. Ayushmann Khurrana is brilliant in both roles, as is the supporting cast.”

Another person wrote, “Laughter, Emotions, Social Messages and the best from Part 1 Go and watch #dreamgirl2 of @ayushmannk @ananyapandayy @SirPareshRawal chemistry Leaving every work behind and watch it today itself.”

A user tweeted, “One Word Review #DreamGirl2: Family Entertainer Rating: 4 stars #AyushmannKhurrana Pooja OH My Darling @ayushmannk Sir Superb Maza aa gaya Apki acting comic timing Everything is Excellent. #AnanyaPanday U Beauty #PareshRawal sir Too Good. #DreamGirl2Review Book your Tickets.”

A netizen expressed, “#DreamGirl2Review #DreamGirl2 is a pure Family Entertainer which boasts of hilarious comedy sequences, first half is OK while second half is terrific, @ayushmannk is EXCELLENT, @ananyapandayy is looking beautiful as always, @writerraj direction is Fantastic.”

