Dream Girl 2’s Ananya Panday on her friendship with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: 'They always message me…’

Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. While the actress has appeared in several comedy gigs, leaving the audiences in splits, her latest release Dream Girl 2 is a proof of the same. Safe to say, Ananya has been soaring high with every film. Recently, the Student of the Year 2 actress opened up on friendships in the Bollywood industry and how “important” it is for her and also shared her bond with actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya Panday says Janhvi, Sara and I always look out for each other

In a recent interview with ETimes, Ananya shared the significance friendships hold in her life and how Sara Ali Khan and Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor become her cheerleaders every time a trailer or a song of hers releases. “I think there have been friendships in every generation, that’s the industry that I saw growing up. I saw a lot of camaraderie, a lot of friendship, a lot of support and that’s always what I try to maintain within the industry and outside. Friendship for me is very important,” said the actress.

Reacting to friendship with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the actress shared that the trio always “look out for each other” and message her every time a trailer or a song of hers comes out. “It’s really good to have supportive contemporaries, we all know there’s heavy competition. And I think Sara always says this, they’re the only people who know exactly what I’m going through at a certain point so it’s really easy to talk to them about how I’m feeling,” shared Ananya. Further talking about The Archies, which will mark the debut of her best friend Suhana Khan, Ananya said that she is “super excited” and is an “eager audience member”.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya is currently soaking up the adulation following the success of her latest movie Dream Girl 2, which has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is a tale of friendship.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dream Girl 2's Ananya Panday on being like Pari in real life; 'It'll be hard for my partner to...'