Dream Girl 2’s Ananya Panday says she initially wanted to be a ‘star’: Now I am gravitating towards…

Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest movie Dream Girl 2, in which she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. As the laughter of the audiences echoed in the theaters across the nation, courtesy of remarkable performances of the actors in the movie, Dream Girl 2 performed quite well at the box office too. Now, the actress has opened up on how she is focusing on becoming a better performer and improving herself on the acting front.

Ananya opens up on her love for acting

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the Gehraiyaan actress mentioned how she realized her love and passion for acting while growing up. While she said that she wanted to become a part of blockbuster movies, she also wanted to have her own big song and dance sequences. “Growing up, I wanted to be a star. I always wanted to be a film heroine and have my big Bollywood song and dance sequences. I wanted to be part of blockbuster films. I fell in love with acting after becoming an actor. When I began working, I realized there was so much more to do,” stated Ananya. The supremely talented actress, who has good acting skills running in her genes, further mentioned, “I am gravitating towards being a better performer, improving myself and hoping that people see that side of me.”

Ananya talks about how Dream Girl 2 would help her to make it big in Bollywood

While Dream Girl 2 was much loved and appreciated, Ananya said that though it is a comedy movie, the story lies on the lines of the male character trying to persuade the female character’s father for marriage, which is relatable to the Indian audiences. The Student of the Year 2 actress further said that while she did not want to ruin things, she was looking forward to Dream Girl 2 becoming ‘the’ film for her that would help her soar in her career.

The actress added that her role in the movie is different from what she has played in the past. “I know that the kind of films that I have done before have been urban, and people have only seen me in a way that they associate my real-life personality to be. But, this is different. This film has already become my highest-grosser, so far. So, it’s exciting,” said Ananya.

About Dream Girl 2

Released on 25th August, the comedy movie has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie also features Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

