Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha gets trolled by netizens for wearing a thigh high slit dress at an event

Promising actress Nushrat Bharucha who has acted in hit movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Tutu Ki Sweety, has been currently making headlines because of an entirely different reason. The actress recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which have been the source of the entire discussion that is springing up on social media. Nushrat, who was last seen in the movie Dream Girl, is wearing a thigh high slit one shoulder green gown in the pictures.

Many fans of the actress have appreciated this particular look and praised her. However, there are a few others who did not like Nushrat’s bold avatar which is clearly evident from the comments which they have posted on social media. The one shoulder gown which the actress was wearing had a slit that seemed a little too long to a few people. This is the reason why some of the netizens slammed Nushrat and trolled her for wearing the same.

Well, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress is yet to respond in this entire matter. Post her successful stint in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat is currently gearing up for her next movie Chhalaang in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie was initially named Turram Khan but later on, the makers changed the title. It has been directed by Hansal Mehta and is co – produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. It is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020.

