From a dream home in London to swanky vanity van, Alia Bhatt's 5 expensive buys that will blow your mind

Among the popular stars who have managed to make a name for themselves with hard work, Alia Bhatt's name shines right at the top. At 28, she has managed to reach great heights and along with it, the star has also not shied away from indulging in things she desires.

There's a saying 'work hard, play harder,' and many celebs from Bollywood swear by it. Many of our favourite stars in Bollywood put in the hard work and effort and when the result turns out to be positive, they too get a chance to fulfil their desires. Speaking of this, one of the successful stars of today in Bollywood is none other than . The 28-year-old talented star has successful films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Highway and more to her name. Not just this, her fan following has increased manifold and it is spread across borders.

While Alia has surely climbed the ladder of success with her sheer hard work and determination, she has not forgotten to indulge in things she loves. Hence, today, we bring forth a list of 5 insanely expensive purchases by the star that may just leave you baffled. From owning her own house at a posh location in London at just the age of 28 to cruising around the city in a luxurious fleet of cars, Alia seems to be living the good life.

Chanel to Louis Vuitton, Alia's collection of expensive bags

A girl's wardrobe is incomplete without a stylish and chic army candy and when you are Alia Bhatt, the bag also needs to match your persona. Well, in that department, Alia seems to be quite sorted as she owns a collection of insanely expensive bags that come out of her closet from time to time. Brands like Balenciaga, Chanel and Saint Laurent are often seen with Alia's attire. However, in her own admission, Alia's most expensive purchase is a Louis Vuitton bag. And not just any bag, the stylish bag costs approx Rs 1, 74, 300.

designed swanky and luxurious Vanity Van

When you are among the most successful names in the business, it is apt to get someone as successful to fulfil your wishes and when it came to designing a vanity van for Alia, Gauri Khan stepped in. The famous designer ended up turning Alia's vanity van into a luxurious and functional home on wheels and it became an addition to the expensive things Alia owns.

Alia's chic and cozy Mumbai apartment

The Gully Boy actress doesn't just love to splurge on attire and work-related things, but even likes to have a comfy yet chic home to come back to at night. In this case, Alia reportedly owns a chic and cosy apartment in Juhu, Mumbai for which she apparently shelled out Rs 13.11 crore. The apartment reportedly is 2,300 sq. ft and she shares it with Shaheen Bhatt. It is her own happy space which we get to see from time to time on her Vlogs and Instagram handle. Besides this, Pinkvilla had reported back in 2020 that Alia also went on to buy a 2,460 sq ft apartment in the same complex as beau for a whopping Rs 32 Crore.

Alia's Luxury fleet of vehicles

Alia has not just invested her hard-earned money in bags and properties but also in a trusted and branded fleet of expensive vehicles. The Gully Boy star owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue & BMW 7-Series. While the Range Rover Vogue apparently costs Rs 1.88 Crore, the BMW 7 series is apparently worth Rs 1.37 Crore. Well, the star certainly knows how to travel in style and her fleet of vehicles bears proof of it.

Alia's very own dream Home in London

In an interview with Etimes Panache, Alia had confessed that she always wanted to have a house in London. And, well, the Gully Boy actor was able to fulfil that dream back in 2018 when she bought a beautiful house in Covent Garden in London. The locale is known to be a posh area in London and reportedly, the average starting price of properties in the same area back then was £1,592,491 (Rs 16 Crore approx). Well, surely the star is living it up while continuing to entertain people with her craft.

