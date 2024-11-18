Drishyam 2 completes 2 years: When Tabu said ‘bachchon ko Ajay Devgn ki shooting pe mat bhejna’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 2 became an instant classic, leaving audiences hooked and eagerly anticipating a sequel. As the film marks its 2-year milestone today, let's rewind to a hilarious moment when Tabu jokingly advised, ‘Bachchon ko Ajay Devgn ki shooting pe mat bhejna’. The reason behind her words will definitely have you in splits!

At the Drishyam 2 trailer launch, director Abhishek Pathak recalled a hilarious moment from his early days. As per Bollywood Hungama, he shared that when he visited the sets of Omkara (2006), Ajay Devgn told him, "Tu kyun padhai kar raha hai? Yeh sab chod de."

Tabu, overhearing this, burst into laughter and jokingly warned, "Bachchon ko Ajay Devgn ki shooting pe mat bhejna." Ajay, pretending to be embarrassed, responded, "Aap naam kharaab kar rahe ho."

Abhishek explained that he was studying for his BCom exams at the time and had spent four days on the Omkara set. Ajay, ever the candid mentor, had remarked, "Kya karega padh likh ke? Aana toh films mein hi hai."

After completing his exams, Abhishek went on to study filmmaking in New York, humorously crediting Ajay Devgn for inspiring him to pursue a career as a director.

Meanwhile, on the second anniversary of Drishyam 2 today, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a quirky post. He posted a picture of himself from behind, holding a garden hoe and facing a 'maha satsang' sign, a nod to a memorable moment from the film. Captioning the image, he wrote, "Felt like going for a little gardening today... iykyk." Fans quickly flooded the comments, with many eagerly requesting a sequel to the film, excited by the subtle reference.

In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla at the Masterclass, Ajay Devgn gave fans an exciting update on two beloved franchises. He shared that Shaitaan 2 is currently being written while a team is diligently working on the next chapter of the Drishyam series.

