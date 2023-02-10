Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak ties the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi; Shares FIRST official wedding PICS

Director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot yesterday in Goa. The wedding outfits for both, the bride and the groom, were designed by Manish Malhotra with a few special customizations. The wedding ceremony was said to be traditional with a modern touch to it. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Celebrities such as Ajay Devgn along with Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma and many more attended the wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities were held on 8th February and the pheras on 9th February was followed by an after-party.