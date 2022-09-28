Drishyam 2 FIRST look: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family; Teaser out tomorrow

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is one of the most-anticipated films. The film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. After keeping the nation hooked with its murder mystery in 2015 with Drishyam, the makers will soon be back with the thrilling sequel. The film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film with the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, it was a big hit at the box office and left the audience intrigued.

Now, finally, Ajay has shared an update about Drishyam 2 and revealed that the teaser of the highly-anticipated movie will be unveiled tomorrow. The Singham actor also shared the first look featuring Shriya, Ishita and Mrunal. He captioned the post: "2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow! #Drishyam2." Akshaye Khanna has joined the team of the film, Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is slated to release on 18 November 2022 in cinemas.