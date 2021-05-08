  1. Home
Drishyam 2 Hindi remake: Panorama Studios tells HC they won’t start filming till copyright case is pending

The Ajay Devgn starrer Hindi version of Drishyam had released in 2013, and had received both critical and commercial success.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: May 8, 2021 06:52 pm
Panorama Studios says they won't start filming for Drishyam 2 till the copyright case is pending Drishyam 2 had Mohanlal in the lead role
Earlier this month, Kumar Mangat Pathak’s Panorama Studios had announced that they have acquired the Hindi remake rights of Drishyam 2 - The Resumption. Soon after it was reported that the co-producers of the first part of the Hindi version - Viacom 18 Motion Pictures - had filed a legal case against Pathak’s production house. In the legal suit, Viacom claimed that Drishyam’s remake rights belong to them as well. The first part of Drishyam’s Hindi version had featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. 

Last week, Viacom 18 had reached out to the Bombay High Court with an intention to stop Panorama from backing the Hindi version of Drishyam 2. Now, in a latest development, Mangat’s production house has assured HC that they won't start filming for part 2, until the copyright case is pending. The order read as, “The statement is that the defendants (Panorama) will not themselves or through any other person with whom they may have a contract or arrangement, begin shooting of the film in question i.e. a sequel to the film Drishyam.”

When Panorama Studios had announced Drishyam 2 on May 4, Jeethu Joseph, the director of the original Malayalam Drishyam 2 had said in a statement, “The story of 'Drishyam 2' resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios International will make it reach a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam had released in 2013, and had received both critical and commercial success. 

Credits :PTI

