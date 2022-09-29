Drishyam 2 Teaser Out: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar’s past is back with more suspense

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 teaser has finally been released. It is one of the most awaited films since the actor announced it on social media. The film also features Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in the pivotal role. To note, in the first part Drishyam was loved by fans. It revolved around a murder mystery. The film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film with the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam.

The trailer opens with flashback scenes of Drishyam's first part. Right from the killing of Sam to Tabu’s investigation, the video gave us a flashback of all the events. However, in the last we see Ajay recording his confession as ‘Mera naam Vijay Salgaonkar hai’. Sharing the link on his social handle, Ajay wrote, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November 2022.” In the first part, Tabu played the role of a cop who resigns after she fails to find her son.