Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar comes up with new ways to protect his family

The most awaited Drishyam 2 trailer has finally been released. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer film is slated in theatres release on November 18, 2022. The film also features Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna, and Rajat Kapoor in the pivotal role. To note, Drishyam's first part revolved around a murder mystery and was a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film. Recently, Ajay released new posters of his character on Instagram which further increased the excitement level among the fans.

The trailer opens with flashback scenes of Ajay Devgn's hiding a body in the ground. The scene immediately shifted to the present time when the police started reinvestigation of the case. Akshaye Khanna is heading the team and he is quite sure of Ajay’s involvement. Tabu has returned to challenge Ajay Devgn and take revenge of her son's murder. The actor is also recording his confession as ‘Mera naam Vijay Salgaonkar hai’. Sharing the link on his social handle, Ajay wrote, “Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai.”

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

Ajay's upcoming films:

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The comedy entertainer is releasing on October 25. He also has Maidan in his kitty.

