Drishyam 2 Trailer launch: Here’s what Ajay Devgn thinks about working on a sequel
Drishyam 2 is slated to release in theatres on November 18.
Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu was loved by fans. Their strong performances and story plot kept the audience hooked to the screen. And when Ajay announced the sequel, fans couldn't keep calm. And finally today the wait ended as the Drishyam 2 trailer was released. The launch event was conducted in Goa and the stars were also seen at the trailer launch. Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna and Rajat Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles. It is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film.
Ajay on making a sequel:
When asked Ajay about how he decided on being part of or making the sequel, he replied, “We never make a film thinking that we will make a sequel. When a film is a hit, keeps working on other platforms, and is loved by the audience, that's when we decide to make a sequel.” He also spoke about the film being different from Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2. The Runway 34 actor said, “The film has been treated in a different manner. There are a lot of changes, you won't see Akshaye's character in the original. You will feel, this is a fresh film.”
Drishyam:
In the first part, we saw that Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are trying to hide a murder done by his daughter. He plays smart and comes out clean. Tabu plays a police officer role and is also the mother of the boy who is murdered. It will be interesting to see in the second part how the police find out the truth and if this time also Vijay will come out clean.
The trailer was released by Ajay on his handle saying, “wrote, “Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai.” Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.
