Drishyam 3: Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn’s versions to get released on the same day; Say REPORTS

Drishyam 2 , the highly anticipated sequel of Ajay Devgn -starring 2015-released film, has now emerged as a massive box office success. The movie, which is a remake of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's much-celebrated 2021-released Malayalam film, is getting rave reviews for emerging as a faithful remake. The highly celebrated franchise revolves around a middle-class man who is on a mission to conceal a crime committed by his daughter for self-defense. Both the Malayalam and Hindi versions of Drishyam are now set to get a third installment soon.

According to the latest reports published by Times Of India, the makers of Drishyam's Malayalam and Hindi versions are now planning to release the third installment of the franchise in both languages, on the same day. Yes, you read it right. For the uninitiated, the Hindi versions of both Drishyam and Drishyam 2 hit the theatres a long time after the release of the original Malayalam versions.

This has resulted in even the Hindi audiences getting familiar with the subject and its suspense factor, much before Ajay Devgn's film hit the theatres. But for the third installment, which is said to be the final part of the franchise, the makers are reportedly planning to prevent this by releasing both versions on the same day. If things go as planned, the Drishyam 3 release will be a historical moment in Indian cinema.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph about Drishyam 3 Malayalam

Both Mohanlal and original writer-director Jeethu Joseph have confirmed that the story of Drishyam 3 is almost finalised. Director Jeethu had the climax idea for the third part, right from the time he was scripting Drishyam 2. The filmmaker is planning to kickstart the writing of Mohanlal's film once he wraps up his current commitments. Drishyam 3 Malayalam version is expected to start rolling by the end of 2023.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2

The Abhishek Pathak directorial has been receiving excellent responses from audience and has emerged as a major commercial success. Along with Ajay Devgn, the original star cast including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and others reprised their respective roles in the sequel. Popular actor Akshaye Khanna joined the star cast, as a new addition.

